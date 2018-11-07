The Waugh Zone November 7, 2018

One of the most fascinating things about the recent Brexit debate in Cabinet meetings has been the growing influence of new Attorney General Geoffrey Cox. After his star turn at the party conference, this is a Brexiteer who has even sparked suggestions that he would be the perfect caretaker Tory leader if May steps aside. Yet some suspicious backbenchers fear the AG is being used by No.10 to sell an unpalatable deal. As well liked as Cox is, they guess that someone who has got his first taste of ministerial office at the age of 58 is unlikely to quit. And yesterday, the man with the voice of Mufasa didn’t so much roar as purr quietly for the PM.

Cox gave Theresa May invaluable cover as he calmly set out the scenarios of different solutions to the Northern Ireland problem, one source says. Crucially, he claimed that a ‘revision’ clause in the Brexit agreement would not give the EU a veto, and that a rival plan for unilateral withdrawal risked delays that could lead to ‘no deal’. No wonder the PM allowed him to lead the discussion. Still, Whitehall sources say the mechanism for the revision clause is ‘fabulously complicated’, and it’s far from clear that Michel Barnier or the Irish will buy it. One minister told me swiftly after Cabinet yesterday that Friday had been pencilled in for a special Cabinet meeting. If the complicated solution is ready for then, it could be game on. The lack of an end date could however be unacceptable to some backbenchers.

Michael Gove is meanwhile pushing for the Attorney General’s full legal advice on any Brexit deal to be presented to Cabinet, rather than a summary. And this morning the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson told the Today programme that his party wanted that advice made public so that all MPs could scrutinise it before the ‘meaningful vote’. It seems the DUP have been given a promise they can see the advice privately, so you can bet Labour will demand at least the same treatment. Full publication, as with the Iraq war AG’s advice, is highly unlikely.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer is in Brussels today to warn that Labour is unlikely to back a ‘blind Brexit’ that is unclear about and postpones key decisions on our future relationship with the EU. The Guardian has a nice preview, but it underlines that Labour can tap into Tory Brexiteer worries about May’s deal. One key development yesterday was Whitehall sources revealing that the plan was to get the Cabinet to pin down the Withdrawal Agreement first and then sort the ‘future framework’ quickly afterwards. Both bits would be ‘the deal’ presented to MPs. Yet the European Research Group is still very worried indeed that the ‘future framework’ will give away our 39bn quid in return for fudge that could be interpreted as modelling our trade on Canada, Norway or neither.