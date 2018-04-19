The Waugh Zone Thursday April 19, 2018

In PMQs yesterday, both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn proved that ruthlessness in politics only really works if it is matched by competence. May’s attempt to link Labour to the Windrush row backfired badly when it emerged that no minister had been involved and that in fact the specific order to destroy landing cards came in October 2010. Her answer on the case of Albert Thompson, the man denied NHS treatment despite living here for 44 years, also appeared to unravel when he said he’d been told of no change in his case. Many Tories were pleased the PM defended herself from Corbyn’s ‘callous’ charge, but even his Labour critics were appalled that she weaponised the anti-semitism row to get herself out of a hole on Windrush.

The landing cards issue may be a red herring, but No10 appeared most uncomfortable yesterday when asked whether she was apologising for mistakes made under Amber Rudd, or mistakes made under her own tenure at the Home Office. Downing Street is robust that the crackdown on illegal immigration was legitimate, yet there are real questions as to whether May ignored warnings that the policy could affect long-standing Commonwealth-born residents. The Daily Mail has dug up a telling 2014 impact assessment that warned: “Some non-U.K. born older people may have additional difficulties in providing original documentation… Some may have had their immigration records destroyed. Some will have originally come into the country under old legislation but may have difficulty in evidencing this.” May told Diane Abbott in the Commons in 2014 she had ‘given a very great deal of thought’ to how the crackdown would affect minority ethnic communities.

Some in the black community are already saying this is about racism, and Corbyn, Abbott and John McDonnell can point to the fact that they were among just six Labour MPs who voted against the 2014 Immigration Bill. However, David Goodhart on Newsnight did absent ministers’ jobs for them by saying ‘the only thing wrong with the ‘hostile environment’ policy is its awful name’. He also pointed out that many in minority communities are the most keen to root out illegal migration, especially people trafficking. Many Tories point out that many Asian families also voted for Brexit. Michael Gove on the Today programme claimed that the UK was more liberal than any other country in Europe on migration: “Because we have control, we are capable of exercising generosity”.

Former civil service chief Lord Kerslake certainly fuelled the racism claims when he told Newsnight that some ministers had warned that the policy was ‘reminiscent of Nazi Germany’. Those unnamed ministers (surely Lib Dems?) may or may not regret sounding like Ken Livingstone. Tone, as much as policy, is always crucial on the immigration debate and ramping up the rhetoric up in either direction is dangerous. More important was Kerslake saying civil servants were advising on the challenges and it was “a very contested piece of legislation across government departments”. Some suggest officials had no responsibility for the Windrush saga, others suggest ministers had none. The truth is probably both played a key part, with the politicians driving a policy that over-zealous immigration staff used to avoid any discretion.

May rightly pointed out that she had commissioned an audit of systemic race discrimination in the UK. Yet as the Queen formally opens the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting today, Windrush casts a long shadow. And as we learn of more cases, it’s the human cost that is so heartbreaking. May missed a chance yesterday to really seize the issue by offering not just an apology but also the promise of compensation to those who have so been so cruelly treated. If the number of cases is as limited as ministers hint, that will be a small price to pay to regain some trust. Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness (pictured above) demanded ‘justice’ yesterday and David Lammy (surely Corbyn will give him a Shadow Cabinet post sometime soon?) has overnight demanded reparations. This story isn’t over.