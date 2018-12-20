The Waugh Zone Thursday December 20, 2018

‘The Moment of Interruption’. That’s the delightfully antiquated phrase the House of Commons uses to describe the time at the end of the day’s main business, when debate must stop and a question must be decided either way. Next month, MPs may finally decide either way on Theresa May’s Brexit plans. But yesterday there were more ‘interruptions’ (which is also the formal euphemism Hansard uses to record noise and heckling in the chamber) and more anarchy than I’ve ever seen in 20 years of sitting in the Press Gallery.

The cause of the rumpus was Tory outrage at Jeremy Corbyn’s alleged muttering of the words ‘stupid woman’, after May delivered her panto jibe during PMQs. For what it’s worth (and that’s not much), it’s still unclear to me whether he said ‘woman’, but it seems to stretch credulity to claim he said ‘people’. Diane Abbott this morning told the Today programme “nobody really knows what he said”. When asked if Corbyn was a sexist, she replied: “Come on, let’s get on to something serious.” Overnight, the Tory party’s vice chair Helen Whately sent an email accusing the Labour leader and is team of ‘a long line of misogynistic behaviour’.

There’s no question that what Abbott called “a mini-riot” was in part orchestrated by the Tory whips. I saw the deputy chief whip show the slo-mo clip of Corbyn on his smartphone to Patrick McLoughlin before he made his point of order. The video was spread like wildfire among Tory backbench Whatsapp groups. And to my mind the most important thing about yesterday was the way Speaker Bercow’s authority was then shredded by repeated ‘interruptions’. Red-faced, his voice cracking, he was forced to take points of order he would usually refuse. The moment was captured beautifully (see above) by the official Commons photographer, who just happened to be in the chamber yesterday.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom really lit the blue touch paper with her charge that Bercow himself had called her ‘a stupid woman’, swiftly followed up by Tory MP Vicky Ford claiming he’d used the same language against her. Add in claims (yet to be fully investigated) of his bullying of staff and you can see why he looked so shaken. And the Speaker’s standing matters more than ever, precisely because he has some big constitutional calls to make in coming weeks on how Parliament handles Brexit.

At the end of an exhausting 2018, it’s not just Parliamentary discipline that has broken down down. Yesterday provided a microcosm of a wider political dysfunction in Britain. Corbyn’s credibility was undermined, as was the Speaker’s, but so too was Theresa May’s. Her flagship immigration pledge (see below) was effectively torn up by a Home Secretary who looks increasingly like a future leader. Meanwhile, Cabinet ministers - from Amber Rudd to David Gauke to Andrea Leadsom - openly offer alternatives to the PM’s Brexit deal (also see below). The tectonic plates feel like they are shifting. We have to wait for 2019 to discover if they produce a mere tremor or an almighty earthquake.