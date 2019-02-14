The Waugh Zone Thursday February 14, 2019

Another day, another series of Commons Brexit votes. In many ways, it ought to be a non-event, given that all but one of the amendments are non-binding (Sarah Wollaston’s tries to tie May’s hands but lacks Labour support). The government’s approach to the Commons is to basically maintain a holding pattern while May tries to get a better deal in Brussels. This is a waiting game as the PM once more plays it long. Boring her opponents into submission, while keeping nervy Remainer ministers onside, is the plotline of Groundhog May.

Indeed, the original plan was to make today a mere staging post by tabling a ‘neutral’ motion that ‘This House notes…’ the government’s current position. That way all the focus would be on the amendments. Yet in one of those too-clever-by-half moves that ends up being plain dumb, someone in No.10 decided to table a substantive motion that opened up a whole can of worms for Brexiteers, because it endorsed MPs’ plans to block ‘no-deal’. Just as the PM had got her party united, she’s somehow risked a huge own goal.

Some ERG members think this isn’t a war worth fighting, but many could either abstain or vote against the main motion, leaving May facing another humiliation. The only point of this motion was to reaffirm to Brussels that the PM had a ‘stable’ majority for her plans. Now, as Liam Fox told Today, it could backfire. “Our European partners will be watching our debate and listening today to see if they get the impression that if they were to make those concessions Parliament would definitely deliver.” Fox condemned the ‘ideological purity’ contest, but that’s not deterred Brexiteers before.

What’s amazing is that the whips didn’t appear to consult backbenchers before going ahead, and now can’t be seen to back down without invoking fresh ire of the Remainer Tories. Speaking of which, Anna Soubry has a fascinating amendment that could give us all another story if Labour backs it (and if Bercow selects it). Her motion “instructs the Government within seven days to publish in full the most recent official briefing document, relating to business and trade, on the implications of a no-deal Brexit presented to Cabinet.” The magic ingredient of demanding documents means May faces a contempt motion if she tries to ignore it. Away from internal Tory warfare, Soubry’s could be the one to watch tonight. Cabinet Remainers will be secretly hoping it passes.