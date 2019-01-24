The Waugh Zone Thursday January 24, 2019

Some of the ways forward on Brexit are still clouded in fog, but at least the shape of next week’s Commons vote battleground is getting clearer. Yvette Cooper and Nick Boles’s amendment is getting the traction and cross-party support it needs for victory. In case you missed it, their move seeks to rule out a no-deal outcome, while giving parliament the unprecedented power to force the PM to delay Brexit.

The big momentum behind the Cooper-Boles plan is coming from the Labour leadership and yesterday she and Rachel Reeves had a ‘very good meeting’ with Jeremy Corbyn on next steps. As we reported last night, the frontbench decision to swing behind the amendment is coalescing around a consensus that a three-month Brexit delay would be better than the nine months written into Cooper’s bill. Senior shadow cabinet sources, and backbenchers, have told me that seeking an extension to Article 50 to June 30 has much more chance of success than delaying the whole thing to the end of the year.

The main reason, as confirmed by Keir Starmer on Peston last night, is that the new European Parliament meets on July 2, and a whole raft of problems emerges if the UK is still in the EU then. (“No taxation without representation” will become a Brexiteer battlecry if we are paying into Brussels with no MEPs). The other reason is that Labour Leavers and some Tory moderates are nervous about the signal that any extension sends and a shorter one is easier to sell to their voters.

Cooper made clear in the meeting that her bill ensures the motion brought forward in late February (if no agreement has been reached) is amendable and designed to be flexible. It will be up to MPs and the government at the time to decide how long the delay should be. Don’t forget that what’s unique about Cooper-Boles is that it would force May to act. Unlike other amendments, it is legally as well as politically binding. And both the Times and Mail have government sources conceding: “If that passes there is nothing we can do.” A No.10 spokesman set hares running yesterday when he said “at its heart” Cooper’s plan was “to significantly extend Article 50”. So how about an extension without a ‘significant’ delay? One minister tells me they’re not ruling it out because the PM isn’t ruling it out.

But the EU’s Michel Barnier underlined yesterday May’s point that a delay in Brexit is pointless unless it is actually tied to a decision on what kind of Brexit the UK wants. “We need decisions more than we need time actually,” he said. And will the decision be to go for a people’s vote, a Norway-plus or May-plus-exit-mechanism? Union leaders are in No.10 today, but more interesting will be new statements from the ‘four doctors’ backing a second referendum and from Dominic Grieve later.