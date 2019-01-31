The Waugh Zone Thursday January 31

Just 57 days to go to Exit Day. Or are there? On the Today programme this morning Jeremy Hunt became the first Cabinet minister to seriously suggest that Brexit could be delayed, even if for a short time. He admitted that the necessary legislation was piling up with the clock running down, confirming publicly what ministers have told me privately, that a ‘technical’ extension of Article 50 may well be now needed. “If we ended up approving a deal in the days before 29 March, then we might need some extra time to pass critical legislation,” Hunt said.

We should find out from Andrea Leadsom more at Business Questions on whether there really will be a cancelled February recess or longer hours. There’s a suspicion among Labour that the next two weeks will be filled with very little of substance as the government is desperate to avoid anything being ambushed or hijacked with Brexit-related wheezes from the Opposition, ahead of February 13. The Trade Bill, stuck in the Lords, may well not be heading back to the Commons any time soon, precisely because of fears of a customs union amendment.

As for May’s engagement with Brussels on the vexed backstop issue, the idea of new technology as a solution is being actively explored. One Cabinet minister described the “Malthouse Compromise” to me this week as “nonsense”. But there could also be a change in the abritration and ‘best endeavours’ section of the withdrawal agreement that could unlock the issue of exit mechanisms, some insiders claim. No.10 seemed firm yesterday to us that a ‘codicil’ or addendum just won’t cut it, and cited the PM’s words that ‘changes’ to the agreement are needed instead.

But the brute fact is that whatever new proposals are hammered out, they will need time and EU full discussion. Just as importantly, May needs to get her plans given a tacit nod by her Brexiteer MPs first. That’s why Hunt’s line that “this is not going to happen in the next few days” was very tellling this morning. Keir Starmer has been predicting for some time now that an extension to Article 50 is inevitable. He’s looking to have yet again called it right.