The Waugh Zone Thursday June 7, 2018

So, will he or won’t he? Speculation that David Davis could sensationally quit the Government swirled around Westminster last night as he held rather tense talks with Theresa May over Brexit. They’re expected to have another private discussion this morning, ahead of a crunch ‘war Cabinet’ meeting at lunchtime. And as ever, time and timetables are key. May is due to fly to Canada for the G7 this afternoon. She’s leavin’ on a jet plane and though we do know when she’ll be back again (this weekend), if no agreement is hammered out in the next few hours, this could all be kicked into next week. It’s a Mexican standoff that few in Cabinet want to last long.

In a bit of delicious timing, next Tuesday, June 12, is not just the first day of the EU Withdrawal Bill crunch votes. It’s also the 10th anniversary of Davis walking out of David Cameron’s Shadow Cabinet (he was fighting for civil liberties back then, he’s fighting for national ‘liberation’ from the EU now, his friends say). Most of the public will be baffled about the details of the current row (Belfast, Brussels, backstops), but they will sit up and take notice of the Brexit Secretary basically resigns because he fears the UK will be tied indefinitely to the EU even after we formally quit next March. One key DD ally told me last night: “No resignation…not tonight…He’s fighting his corner”. That caveat ‘not tonight’ was hardly reassuring for a No.10 that knows the PM may not survive such a massive resignation right now.

On the detail of the row, Davis was furious that a four-page document on the ‘backstop’ plan to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland was set to be published today without full agreement. He’s irritated at being sidelined in favour of the PM’s Brexit civil servant Olly Robbins, but more importantly thinks the UK is giving away leverage by refusing to be tougher on the backstop idea. One way out of this row is for May to kick the can down the road yet again and postpone it until her return from the G7. Is it possible that Davis could settle for some form of words giving the UK the right to unilaterally pull out of any backstop deal with the EU? May’s real difficulty is she wanted to give Brussels something to work with on the issue, precisely by not pinning down the detail. Former Brexit minister David Jones told the Today programme: “Anything that caused him [DD] to leave would be deeply regrettable and deeply damaging to the country”. It’s make-your-mind-up time for the PM: just how much does she need Davis in her Cabinet?

Other Brexiteers have felt bounced on the backstop idea, but have not opposed it outright. Still, if Davis quit he really would put huge pressure on Boris Johnson, Liam Fox and Michael Gove to do the same (though the Sun reports he’s given up on wanting to be Chancellor). As it happens, Johnson was in chipper mood at the Conservative Way Forward summer reception last night. So chipper that he appeared to breach the PM’s ‘waiver’ on not talking to any media other than his local paper about Heathrow. “It’s the right idea, not in the right place,” he said.

It was the Commons v Lords annual tug of war competition yesterday and Tory Eurosceptics were delighted that they won. Andrew Bridgen told the Sun that it was a sign of things to come ahead of Tuesday’s crunch votes. “MPs on the Government benches ought to be shouting ‘leave’ not ‘heave’ as we pull against the Lords and try to drag them out of the European Union kicking and screaming.” Labour of course has its own problems on Brexit and is braced for a serious rebellion by its backbenchers on the EEA amendment. I’ll have more on that later today, but don’t forget that there’s a sizeable number of Labour MPs who think the EEA is unacceptable because it would allow unchecked EU immigration.