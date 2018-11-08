The Waugh Zone Thursday November 8, 2018

Sunday is out, Saturday is possible, Monday is most likely. That’s the view of several ministers I’ve talked to on the timing of the crunch Cabinet meeting on Brexit that could finally pave the way for a deal with Brussels. There are obvious problems with tomorrow, given several of the Cabinet are actually overseas many thousands of miles away, and that the PM is due in France and Belgium for events marking the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. On Sunday itself, the PM has to be at the Cenotaph in London.

No.10 definitely wants this sorted early next week, but Brexiteer Cabinet ministers and backbenchers have underscored their fears that the PM’s solution to the Northern Ireland issue could tie the UK indefinitely to the EU. In Brussels, there is word too of pushback from some of the EU27 who believe that unless Britain commits to a ‘level playing field’, it could gain a competitive advantage after Brexit. The Times cites Chris Grayling warning in Cabinet this week that in trying so solve the Irish border conundrum, the UK could end up in the EU single market ‘by the backdoor’. As for level playing fields, never forget that for many Leavers the whole point of Brexit is to walk off the EU’s pitch (and away from its rules) altogether. Some British Eurosceptics seem themselves as Levellers of a different kind, akin to the 17th century populist radicals who declared their independence as “free born Englishmen”.

Even if the Cabinet swallows the backstop medicine, it sounds increasingly unpalatable to members of the backbench European Research Group (ERG). In a significant intervention, Jacob Rees-Mogg (who represents the Somerset Levels, as it happens) tells the Sun that it’s unacceptable to have even independent arbitration, let alone any EU oversight, of the mechanism for quitting a temporary EU customs arrangement. “It is a breach of faith with the electorate to stay in it under the authority of a third party…One colleague who is wavering about what to do has approached me in the last 24 hours to say he will vote with us if Mrs May goes ahead with this.”

Just as importantly, ERG vice chair Mark Francois added: “Referring to some kind of third party arbitration procedure means, in simple terms, that we are no longer in command of our own destiny and the ERG would therefore oppose it”. I know ‘arbitration mechanisms’ for a complicated ‘backstop’ that may never be used all sounds like the worst kind of Brexit minutiae. But if the Brexiteers insist on turning this into an issue of British sovereignty, and if there’s no agreement with Brussels, we will head for no deal. Speaking of which, David Davis told the Today programme that relying on WTO terms would cause “some hiccups in the first year” but the UK would survive.

Given all that, the issue of publication of the Attorney General’s legal advice sounds like a sideshow, but in some ways it is a proxy for the wider worries. Davis said this morning the No.10 motivation for keeping it secret was “they think there are weaknesses in the public argument”. I remember Tony Blair only circulated a one-page summary of the Iraq War legal advice to his Cabinet. It’s possible May could use that as precedent to allow a slightly longer summary of advice on the NI backstop, on the strict proviso it was a paper copy and not leaked. Sajid Javid told Sky overnight: “I’m sure we’ll be seeing a lot of the written advice that has been put together and the Cabinet when it looks at that will hopefully be able to digest that and make a decision.” I still can’t see the PM publishing the summary, let alone the longer version, even if Parliament tries to force the issue next week.