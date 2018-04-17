The Waugh Zone Tuesday April 17, 2018

Theresa May is meeting Caribbean leaders in the margins of the Commonwealth Summit today to finally discuss concerns over her government’s treatment of the ‘Windrush generation’. It says a lot about the cack-handed, defensive approach of Downing Street to this whole issue that only two days ago it was insisting no such meeting would take place. Cabinet Office minister David Lidington told the Today prog that as soon as the PM was personally told of the issue “she countermanded the decision of people in her office and agreed to the meeting”.

But it is May herself whose judgement is most in question after Home Secretary Amber Rudd apologised for the Home Office’s “appalling” treatment of undocumented migrants who had arrived here with their parents in the 1950s. “I am concerned that the Home Office has become too concerned with policy and strategy and sometimes loses sight of the individual,” Rudd said. Many blame May’s 2013 policy of making the UK a “hostile environment” for illegal immigrants, restricting access to jobs, driving licences, benefits, health care and accommodation.

Lidington said that ‘we know of no cases’ of actual deportation of the Windrush pensioners but stressed Rudd had asked officials last night to urgently check. Immigration minister Caroline Nokes set the hare running yesterday when she said some people had been ‘potentially’ deported by mistake and if so ‘it’s very much in error’. Even if no one has been actually kicked out, the very fact that many have been sent to detention centres is truly dreadful. The Guardian, which has led the way on this story, was the first to pick up in November the case of Paulette Wilson, a former Commons cook sent to Yarl’s Wood. She was saved from deportation by her local MP Emma Reynolds and the Refugee and Migrant Centre in Wolverhampton. Many of those involved point to legal aid cuts making their situation even harder. Compensation and formal apologies are surely the next step.

The U-turn is a salutary lesson in how to effect change. May and the Home Officer ignored the issue for months, but it took a cross-party approach to really pile the pressure on, not least David Lammy’s letter signed by 140 MPs demanding action. Communities Secretary Sajid Javid’s tweet of his concern followed papers like the Mail and Sun picking up the issue too. The online petition signed by more than 150,000 people, coupled with the Speaker’s decision to grant the Urgent Question ahead of the Syria vote, and the timing of the summit, all forced ministers to act. But with the Home Office now set to register three million EU citizens post-Brexit, it will take more than 20 dedicated officials in Rudd’s new unit to sort out similar pitfalls ahead.