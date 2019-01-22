The Waugh Zone Tuesday January 22, 2019

The hot news overnight is that Jeremy Corbyn has nudged, inched, squeaked forward Labour’s position on a second Brexit referendum. His official Opposition amendment means that the party’s frontbench will for the very first time support in Parliament a set of words that explicitly includes a People’s Vote option for MPs. It ‘requires ministers to secure sufficient time” for MPs to debate and vote on two alternatives to no-deal: “legislating to hold a public vote” or backing Labour’s own ‘soft Brexit’.

The very carefully/vaguely worded amendment has been welcomed by some People’s Vote backers as real progress, however incremental. Some in the party believe it chimes with Keir Starmer’s narrowing of the party’s position at the weekend. David Lammy described it as ‘a big step forward’, though Chuka Umunna was more sceptical (“supporting ‘options’ is not a credible or sustainable policy”). Tory Remainers were also unimpressed, and with people like Anna Soubry against it, the amendment won’t succeed anyway.

Perhaps more problematic is opposition from Labour MPs in Leave seats. Last night, frontbencher Mel Onn warned she’d never support a People’s Vote. And in the weekly PLP meeting there was real unease at the idea, with the rare spectacle of backbenchers like John Spellar and Chris Williamson on the same side in expressing scepticism about a new referendum. Some Labour MPs think a Norway-style Brexit is more realistic. The careful wording in Corbyn’s amendment tries to cover up such splits, but splits they are.

Theresa May yesterday ramped up her rhetoric against a second referendum, warning it would risk ‘social cohesion’. To some MPs who’ve privately talked to her about the issue, that felt more like a bit of theatre too woo her Brexiteers rather than anything more substantive. One Labour backbencher put it to me like this: “She wants Parliament to force her into blocking no-deal, but can’t say so. Jeremy wants Brexit because he thinks Tory chaos will lead to a Labour government, but can’t say so.” That analysis will be hotly disputed by both leaders. As it happens, one Cabinet minister tells me: “The PM is much more straightforward than people think. Parliament may well impose outcomes on her to prevent no-deal, but it won’t be with her connivance.”