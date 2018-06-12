The Waugh Zone Tuesday June 12, 2018

At around 4pm today, we will get possibly the most important Parliamentary vote of the entire year so far. Or possibly not. That’s when we will find out just how many Tory ‘Remainer rebels’ really do mean business on Brexit, as the Commons votes on whether to force the Government to hold a ‘meaningful vote’ on the Theresa May’s final deal. The Times’ Matthew Parris this weekend predicted that this week was so momentous, so historic that it “could evince some quiet heroism from unexpected people”. But for those millions of former Remainer voters holding out for a hero until the end of the night, it’s still unclear if rebel leader Dominic Grieve will fit the bill.

It’s worth remembering that Grieve’s last major rebellion in December resulted in the only Commons Brexit defeat that May has suffered to date. But it’s also worth recalling that the wording of his amendment was later deemed so weak that the Lords had to beef it up. And overnight the former Cabinet minister has tabled a late, late amendment that gives the PM a little more wriggle room until 15 February, while insisting Parliament should get a binding vote if it doesn’t like the outcome. The mandatory nature of the amendment may prove too much for the Government’s taste, given May has repeatedly said she can’t have MPs bind her hands in negotiations. More importantly, the whips scent that even Grieve and his hardy band are now on the retreat from the main Lords amendment. The Sun reports that Brexiteers are not allowing any more Government amendments.

The fact is that the Tory rebels are still split on tactics, with some preferring to hold off until the Trade Bill next month to push a single market solution. The expected rebellion tomorrow on customs union looks dead after David Davis added his name to an amendment tabled by Nicky Morgan and Oliver Letwin. The EEA/single market vote tomorrow has been hobbled by Labour’s own decision to whip to abstain (though as I report HERE, last night there was more fractiousness in the PLP). That only leaves the ‘meaningful vote’ today as the real possible knife-edge vote. If Grieve’s amendment is called, he and Ken Clarke, Anna Soubry, Antoinette Sandbach, Heidi Allen and Sarah Wollaston could ensure this goes to the wire. One more rebel and that could be enough to defeat the Government, despite the DUP. Will the small band of Labour Leavers (Frank Field and Kate Hoey) save May’s skin?

The closer the vote, the more tribal loyalties kick in of course. After last night’s 1922 Committee, Solicitor General Rob Buckland cited Benjamin Franklin’s famous line that ‘either we hang together or we hang separately’. As a former Remainer who is steering the EU Withdrawal Bill through the Commons, Buckland has played a key role in wooing his colleagues. He blogs for HuffPost today on why the 15 Lords amendments go too far. Last night, May did a good job rallying MPs at the ’22. However, there were concerns from some MPs that while backbenchers had behaved themselves, the Cabinet had looked like a disunited, blabbermouthed shower. Veteran Keith Simpson joked that the next Cabinet away-day at Chequers should include a paintballing session with ex-Army Johnny Mercer “providing live ammunition” to sort out the warring factions. I’m told the PM replied: “Thank you for your practical suggestion”. Cue laughter, some of it nervous.

On the Today programme, David Davis confirmed there would indeed be a two-day Cabinet summit in July, though he had no mention of the weapons of choice. On talks with Brussels, he insisted that “if there’s no deal, there’s no deal”. Yet he also had this teasing line about what may happen if MPs reject the deal this autumn. Would he go back and think about other options? “We’ll see, we’ll see,” he said. That may be a ‘jam tomorrow’ ruse to buy off rebels today. And if the rebellion does fizzle out, Theresa May will again be able to say she defied all the doubters and proved she’s a great survivor. Asked if May would fight the next election, Davis sounded markedly equivocal, saying “I think so..” The PM may often look punch drunk from the Brexit battles, but no one in her party wants to knock her out of the ring yet.