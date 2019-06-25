The Waugh Zone Tuesday June 25, 2019

See, that wasn’t so hard, was it? Politician gives interview, politician expands on his plans, politician allows public and party to make its mind up. Boris Johnson’s interview with the BBC last night allowed him to get across his priorities and messages while being scrutinised on just how credible each was. Laura Kuenssberg did an excellent job of trying to get round the obfuscations and pin down the contradictions.

Perhaps the most interesting thing to come out of the whole thing were these eight words: “You’re going to need some kind of agreement”. The ‘you’ was himself and the EU, and this was about his readiness to push for a bare-bones divorce contract - in order to then allow a transition period during which he will try to get a wider trade deal hammered out. Away from the blather about reopening a deal that the EU says it won’t reopen, this may be where all the real Brexit action is for a new Johnson premiership.

Some say that a ‘managed no-deal’ is a polite fiction to hide the brutal nature of quitting without formal agreements in key areas. Is Johnson effectively confirming his ‘shoot now, ask questions later’ approach to Brexit? Or is it just more cakeism, where he thinks he can quit the EU while somehow retain many current arrangements for a temporary period? Brexiteer Bernard Jenkin talked on Newsnight last night of “a basic interim trade deal struck before Oct 31, just on goods which can be done on a few sheets of paper under Gatt 24 arrangements”. Let’s see how the EU reacts to that idea.

Either way, instead of thinking Johnson is bluffing, the EU will have to quickly produce some more detail than it has to date on those ‘bare bones’ agreements. It will also have to decide how exactly it can protect its customs union and single market integrity if Johnson carries out his plan to leave the Irish border as it is. The £39bn divorce bill row could also get very ugly indeed.

We will hopefully get more answers on issues of substance when Johnson appears on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show this morning. That’s meant to be part of a ‘media blitz’, with the candidate later doing a high street walkabout and then a meeting with Tory members. Just how tightly controlled and stage-managed these events will be, and how much genuinely open media access there is, remains to be seen.

Speaking of which, the Guardian has a fascinating story that Johnson’s team tried to restrict media access to the Tory membership hustings events. Party chairman Brandon Lewis (no pal of Johnson’s) insisted there must be a livestream online and via broadcasters. In the Times, one ally of the ex-Mayor’s admits that the shift from the MPs’ stage of the race to the members’ stage has been botched: “The transition wasn’t managed well. That’s just a fact.”