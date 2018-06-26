The Waugh Zone Tuesday June 26, 2018

Today is an historic day for many Brexiteers. The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill is set to be finally enacted into the law of the land. The magic moment will take place either in the Lords (after new Lord McCrea has been introduced at 2.30pm), or whenever the Speaker pronounces Royal Assent in the Commons, whichever is later. Expect much banging of the Cabinet table when that diary item is read out this morning. But as May’s top team prepares for next week’s away-day meeting on what Brexit will actually look like, are the Cabinet ‘Sensibles’ (ex-Remainers’ self-imposed label) winning the day?

Yesterday, Business Secretary Greg Clark, turned from a mild-mannered Clark Kent into the Remainiacs’ very own Superman, appearing to take a deliberate swipe at both Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson over their attacks on business fears of a hard Brexit. Clark told MPs that firms like Airbus ‘deserve to be listened to with respect’. He went even further in suggesting Brexiteers deal in fantasy, not reality: “I do take seriously the representations that all businesses make. For this reason: we are not talking not about speculation, not about visions for the future, we are talking about the reality of the lives of many hundreds of thousands of people across the country.”

Today it’s the turn of car manufacturers, whose governing body warned it wanted a Brexit that “as a minimum, maintains customs union membership and delivers single market benefits”. It added investment has already halved, that 860,000 jobs are at risk and that “there is no Brexit dividend”. A BMW executive is before the Transport Select Committee this afternoon. But when Newsnight asked Leave-backing Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin if some ministers were right to tell businesses to shut up about Brexit, he replied: “Yes!”

Greg Clark was canny enough yesterday to stress that Brussels should be listening as much as London, and said the PM agreed frictionless trade was essential. Today, Theresa May’s words will be watched closely as she addresses the Times CEO summit. And many of her allies expect her to next week really push for the kind of ‘soft Brexit’ that Clark, Hammond and a majority of the Cabinet want. After all the cheers have died down today over the passing of the EU Withdrawal Bill, this is the next battle royal. May wants an agreed position that can give David Davis and Olly Robbins the time to hammer out in talks with Brussels this summer and autumn. Davis, seen as more pragmatic than Boris, will be key.

Last night, Newsnight’s Nick Watt said allies of Boris believed he would stay to fight any Brexit backsliding, rather than quit. He said Johnson is even considering telling May around the Cabinet table ‘we no longer have confidence in you’, goading her to sack him. But the most striking quotes came from ‘a senior government official’ quoted by Gary Gibbon on Channel 4 News: “This is a moment of acute danger, but we are now calculating that the risk of losing a Cabinet minister - or maybe even more than one - is outweighed by the dangers of delaying our policy any longer”. Will Boris, Gove, Fox and others discover that No.10 really does mean business this time?