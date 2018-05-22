The Waugh Zone Tuesday May 22, 2018

The Cabinet met this morning, but it was the ‘political Cabinet’ beforehand that provided yet another opportunity for Ruth Davidson to burnish her credentials as a Tory-leader-in-waiting. Along with Jeremy Corbyn, the Scottish Tory leader was one of the few big winners in the botched snap election last year, driving her party to its biggest total of MPs in years norther of the border – at exactly the same time as May failed to connect with English voters.

Yesterday, Davidson wowed the crowds at the Policy Exchange and later at the packed launch of the new think tank Onward she outshone Michael Gove by a long way. Canny enough to know when she’s committing an act of news, she proceeded to risk a veiled criticism of Theresa May’s own awkwardness in front of the camera. “We look a bit joyless, a bit authoritarian sometimes. We don’t get to win if we start hectoring the people we need to vote for us. We don’t get to say ‘just stand on the right’ like every tube message out there. We’ve got to learn to be a bit more joyful and that’s something that we have tried to learn in Scotland….When you do it with a smile, they actually get behind you.” Did someone say Maybot?

This was all a stark contrast to Gove too, who at the Onward launch ventured a dodgy comparison with wife-beater Ike Turner. Yet in some ways Davidson sounded like her old Brexit foe Boris Johnson, who has always called for sunny optimism (while managing to point up the PM’s own limitations). And she also shares Johnson’s scepticism about the Tory 100,000 net migration target too, repeating on the BBC yesterday that it should be ‘reviewed’. As she expects her new baby later this year, some Conservatives are pregnant with the possibility that change is coming. It’s unclear whether all Tory Brexiteers, who look like they’re swallowing a lot of status-quo compromises on the EU, are yet ready for the change Davidson wants.