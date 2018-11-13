The Waugh Zone Tuesday November 13, 2018

“The negotiations for our departure are now in the endgame,” Theresa May declared in her Lord Mayor’s Banquet speech last night. ‘Endgame’ also happens to be the title of a play by Samuel Beckett, a classic in the ‘theatre of the absurd’ genre. Set after some unspecified apocalyptic disaster, its characters are trapped together in a single room, talking in a loop about beginnings and endings. Yes, the parallels with the Cabinet’s divisions over Brexit are kinda obvious.

Theresa May’s de facto deputy David Lidington told the Today programme this morning that British and EU negotiators had ‘worked well into the night’ again, and he expressed some optimism that a deal was achievable this week. “They are not quite there…[but] we are almost within touching distance now,” Lidington said. A breakthrough in the next 48 hours was “still possible, but not at all definite”, he added. Beckett would have been proud. Significantly, Lidington hinted at wriggle room on the Wednesdaynight deadline that many have imposed on any deal in order for a special EU summit to take place this month: “I’m not going to ascribe days to particular actions…” There is indeed Whitehall chatter that there could be a special Thursday morning Cabinet meeting to sign off a very complicated Withdrawal Agreement.

As we reported on Friday, for many Brexiteers the remaining sticking point is Brussels’ insistence that the European Court of Justice has to have some role ultimately in overseeing the UK’s plan for a temporary customs and regulatory partnership with the EU. It’s true that, as the FT reports, May’s allies think she could tough out the resignation of ministers like Esther McVey or Andrea Leadsom. But the PM would be in deep, deep trouble if Dominic Raab quit, a move that would possibly spark a mass walkout, over the issue of ‘trapping’ the UK in any future EU links ‘against its will’. Lidington spoke for the quiet majority in Cabinet when he said today “nobody is going to get exactly what they want on everything”. Yet I know that Raab is determined to urge May to opt for no-deal if Brussels doesn’t compromise further.

The main action this afternoon could be Labour’s Opposition day motion that seeks to force full publication of the legal advice on May’s Brexit plans. In further proof of the power of the backbench Brexiteers’ European Research Group, a more likely outcome is the passing of its own amendment (as revealed by Nick Watt on Newsnight) to compel the Government to set out an “outline” of advice instead. The issue is of course secondary to the big compromise calls that the Cabinet has to make on Brexit itself in coming days. The PM is acutely aware of the danger of a long-term split in Tory ranks if she tries to ram through a deal. And once more, Beckett’s ‘Endgame’ could prove rather apt. Written by an Irishman, its original title was delivered in French: Fin de Partie.