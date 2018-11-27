The Waugh Zone Tuesday November 27

Theresa May starts her big nationwide tour to sell her Brexit plan today. She will be in Wales talking to farmers, then in Northern Ireland talking to community groups and politicians. Only local media have been invited, proof of No.10’s strategy of putting pressure on MPs, in their own backyards, to put the ‘national interest’ first. The PM is absolutely convinced that the more the public see of her compromise plan, the more they will want their representative at Westminster to just get on with it.

But local pressure is just one weapon being deployed. Teddy Roosevelt famously had a foreign policy that consisted of ‘speak softly and carry a big stick’. The Government’s newest tactic for tackling Brexiteers is to use the threat of a softer Brexit as its own big stick. As we report, MPs are to be told that if they don’t back May’s plan, they will not be allowed to opt for ‘no deal’ and will instead be effectively triggering either an extension to Article 50 and/or a customs union with the EU.

Senior figures in Government have revealed they are very worried indeed that if the deal fails to pass its ‘meaningful vote’ hurdle, then the Trade Bill (currently waiting in the Lords) will be successfully amended to include “a customs union”. An amendment to that effect lost by just six votes in the summer, but now a Commons majority of ‘more than 40’ is expected. At the same time, Labour is in talks with clerks about getting a workable amendment to extend Article 50 to stop ‘no deal’. As one Cabinet minister told me: “The peril for Brexiteers is Parliament asking for an extension to Article 50 and the government having to respond to that, as it would become increasingly apparent that a no deal would be a disaster for the country.”

As for Nick Boles’ option of EFTA (European Free Trade Association) membership, many in Government and Labour think there are big hurdles. No.10 made plain yesterday that the PM had repeatedly said ending free movement was central to delivering on the Leave vote (that’s why her immigration plans finallly appear next week). EFTA membership would also cross May’s red lines of ‘getting out of the customs union, out of the single market’. De facto deputy PM David Lidington told Today this morning “there is no ‘Plan B’” because the EU won’t allow one. But the request for more time may be the thing that ultimately unites Leavers (who think they can get a harder Brexit) and Remainers (who think they can get a softer one).