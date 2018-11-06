The Waugh Zone Tuesday November 6, 2018

So, another week, another ‘crunch’ Cabinet? Well, although today won’t be a ‘decision-making’ meeting, ministers will be presented with a fresh update from Theresa May on her plans to secure a Brexit deal. With most areas of agreement sorted, it’s the vexed issue of the Northern Irish border - and the fear of permanent ties to EU rules – that remains the final stumbling block for Brexiteers in the Cabinet.

Both the EU and the Irish government made plain yesterday that they are not budging on their ‘backstop’ plan to keep the Irish border open. Yet Brussels and Dublin are open to May’s offer of a new “mechanism” that could resolve the issue. As the Times reports, the key is a ‘revision clause’ that would allow the UK to withdraw from any temporary customs arrangement. But the paper cites a crucial line from an EU source: “It is a revision clause, not a termination clause.” Still, a joint arbitration body overseeing the process could be one way for May to reassure her ministers that Britain would not be trapped by Brussels forever within its regulatory and customs orbit.

The question is whether Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox will be satisfied with the new solutions on offer. And compromise has not been helped by the PM’s own heavy spin to MPs that her proposal will be so “legally binding…that the Northern Ireland-only proposal is no longer needed”. ‘No longer needed’ sounded to Brexiteers very much like ‘removed completely from the Withdrawal Agreement’. If, as is likely, it is still in there, will they be sanguine? No.10 is gambling that neither Raab nor Cox will actually quit, and is pressing hard the message that the bulk of the MPs just want a deal done before time runs out. May’s supporters view the grandstanding and naked leadership manoeuvring of the ‘Pizza Cabinet’ with the same epic eye-roll deployed an audience member behind Nigel Farage on last night’s Channel 4 Brexit special.

But even if the Irish issue is somehow finally sorted to the satisfaction of Raab and Cox, there’s still the DUP for No.10 to worry about, given their ‘blood red lines’ refusing any new regulatory difference between the UK and Ulster. And there’s the separate issue of up to 40 backbench Tories who are very unhappy with future plans to align the UK and EU to a common rulebook. With the clock ticking, the FT quotes a Eurosceptic saying: “She is going to try to roll the Cabinet” today. Yet rolling her backbenchers into the Aye lobby, when the ‘meaningful vote’ is held, won’t be easy. The Sun reports the Chief Whip thinks he can get a maximum of 15 Labour rebels to back Chequers, nowhere near enough to counter the hardcore Brexiteers.

David Davis and his allies believe the European Research Group won’t agree to the £39bn Brexit divorce bill payments on the back of vague statements in the ‘political declaration’ on future UK-EU trade. Speaking of which, the Centre for European Reform think tank yesterday revealed officials have “compared the declaration to a Twix bar: the solid commitments are the biscuit base, the economic partnership is the fudge, and everything is wrapped up in an enticing layer of chocolatey sweetness”. (Twix lovers know it’s key layer is caramel not fudge, but you get the point). I have visions of Remainer ministers in today’s Cabinet meeting channelling their inner Peter Mannion: “I’m bored of this, I’m going for a Twix.” The PM may be hoping that her MPs, and the public at large, have a similarly British response to her final deal.