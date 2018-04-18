The Waugh Zone Wednesday April 18, 2018

It’s the first PMQs since the Easter break and both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have plenty of ammo. Having bombarded her opponent over Syria and Russia, the MP may be tempted to do more on the same topics. She could also point to the fact that the earnings squeeze passed a milestone yesterday with pay rising higher than inflation for the first time in years (though by a mere 0.1%). Corbyn could go off-piste with the housing crisis facing millennials, or he could cite the fact that it’s a year since May called her disastrous snap election (Labour has a list of ’25 broken promises’ since then).

But of course many Labour - and Tory - MPs think there’s only one story in town: the appalling treatment of Windrush migrants. Corbyn can point to the fact that he’s raised this issue before (he may even shoehorn it as another ‘broken promise’). What’s certain is that it has ruined May’s plans for a successful Commonwealth summit that was meant to project an image of a ‘global Britain’ open to the best and brightest in a post-Brexit future. She may have to go further than Amber Rudd in offering compensation, not just an end to deportation and other threats. (Speaking of the Commonwealth summit, Labour’s Rosena Allin-Khan blogs for us today on why it should not forget the Rohingya crisis).

The Guardian again had the scoop last night as it revealed that the Home Office destroyed thousands of landing card slips recording Windrush immigrants’ arrival dates in the UK, despite staff warnings that the move would make it harder to check the records of older Caribbean-born residents experiencing residency difficulties. May is sure to be asked just who authorised the cards’ destruction. The line that it was all for data protection may not stack up if data laws include exemptions for such crucial documents.

So is May most at fault or is it Amber Rudd? The blame-game has started and you can see it played out in the newspapers today, with both the Mail and Sun gunning for Rudd. Tawdry as it may seem given the seriousness of this story, Brexit is the proxy war, with Rudd seen as too pro-Remain by some Tory MPs and commentators. Yet this Twitter thread from former Nick Clegg aide Polly Mackenzie firmly blames May for her ‘hostile environment’ policy while at the Home Office. The Telegraph reports Rudd’s ‘allies’ are furious she’s blamed as she tries to ‘clean up Mrs May’s mess’. Rudd’s line the other day to MPs that the Home Office had “become too concerned with policy and strategy and sometimes loses sight of the individual” may not have been a direct attack on the PM, but some around May felt it was.

One thing’s for sure, the PM will today have to make a heartfelt Commons apology to the Windrush migrants. Saying it to Commonwealth leaders yesterday was not enough: saying it to the Parliament of the country these migrants call their home will matter much more. Real leadership is about taking responsibility for this national shame, not shunning it.