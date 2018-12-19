The Waugh Zone Wednesday December 19, 2018

Today sees the final PMQs of yet another, truly crazy political year. Both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will be tempted to show they’ve defied their internal and external critics once more. Desperate to send their troops off to the Christmas break with a morale boost, each of them may attack the other for ‘running scared’ of Parliament (May for ducking a vote on Brexit, Corbyn for ducking a vote of no confidence in the government). But with just 100 days to go to Brexit, the voters may well look on and wonder whether either of them is offering the national leadership the country really needs.

In usual times, a Labour leader would pounce on Cabinet rows over ‘managed no-deal’. Given Boris Johnson’s roaring speech from 2017, the Opposition could even make hay with gags about ‘the lion and the unicorn’. But (spoiler alert) we don’t live in normal times, and you can bet Tory MPs would quickly counter that Labour’s own Brexit plans are as mythical as any single-horned beast of legend.

For her part, May will want to trumpet the new immigration white paper finally published today. She’s made EU migration curbs a central piece of her Brexit plans, despite business worries that they will harm jobs and trade. On the Today programme, Home Secretary Sajid Javid refused - despite several requests - to repeat his own party’s 2017 manifesto pledge to reduce net migration to the ‘tens of thousands’. “There’s no specific target…we are not abandoning any pledge…we remain committed to our objective…it will be a system that will bring net migration down to more sustainable levels”.

The white paper is out soon this morning, but after rows with the Treasury and the Business Department it’s clear there are still plenty of unresolved issues that will be kicked off for more consultation, not least the level of any income threshold for ‘low skilled’ workers. Javid did hint at some interesting moves on exemptions for key sectors to allow workers with lower salary thresholds and to encourage students to stay and work in the UK. With lots of wriggle room ahead of any UK-EU trade deal, it may not shift the dial in any meaningful sense among MPs opposed to her Brexit deal.