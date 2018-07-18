The Waugh Zone Wednesday July 18, 2018

As Theresa May avoided a catastrophic Brexit defeat by just six votes last night, the sheer relief was palpable on the Government benches, in the whips office and in No.10. When Tory whip and teller Mims Davies (above, far left) read out the 307-301 victory, she confirmed the ‘Zombie’ PM had lived to die another day. Fifteen minutes earlier, there had been real panic as Tory ‘Remainer rebels’ united with Labour to win a vote on the European Medicines Agency by a whisker. The big difference between the two votes was that four Labour ‘Leave’ MPs (Kate Hoey, Graham Stringer, Frank Field and John Mann) decided to back the PM to rule out any possibility of the UK staying in ‘a customs union’ with the EU.

The Daily Mail has hailed those four Labour rebels as ‘heroes’ today, while at the same time attacking the ‘dirty dozen’ Tory rebels for disloyalty. Hoey is now facing a deselection threat, we report. But what may really worry the Government is that for once Anna Soubry’s hardy band of Remainers stood firm, despite all the blood-curdling warnings that they could hand the keys to Downing Street to Jeremy Corbyn. Deputy chief whip Chris Pincher actually warned the rebels that if the vote was lost, the Government would pull the third reading of the Trade Bill and call a vote of confidence, that could in turn trigger a general election. The threat didn’t work and 12 Tories still voted with Labour. Soubry was on the Today programme floating an idea Nicholas Soames has also backed, a ‘government of national unity’ made up of ‘sensible’ Tory, Labour, SNP and others to get the soft Brexit through Parliament. The very idea is ridiculed by senior allies of both May and Corbyn alike.

May certainly has a tough day ahead. She has PMQs at noon, a two-hour session with the Liaison Committee to cover the topics of Brexit, air quality, defence spending and the refurbishment of Parliament. At some point, Boris Johnson is expected to pop up on the backbenches for the first time and deliver his ‘resignation speech’. At around 5pm she faces possibly the toughest grilling of all as she gives an end-of-term address to the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee. Only by 6pm will she really know how her day’s gone. She may well need a stiff drink when she hosts a 7pm drinks reception with the Press Gallery in the Rose Garden at No.10.

Like a steeplechaser who spies the finishing line in the near distance, she will be hoping she can clear the last few hurdles bloodied but unbowed. One ill-advised plan to bring the finishing tape closer, by letting MPs take their summer break five days early, will be formally dumped today. But the PM’s allies think she can survive Corbyn’s jibes in their final duel before recess, that when Johnson breaks his silence he will wound but not kill, and that the Liaison Committee can be bored into submission. The real water jump will be the 1922 Committee as both Brexiteers and Remainers attack her Chequers compromise plan as either too ‘soft’ or too ‘hard’. Both groups have felt bitterly betrayed in the past week and trust is at an all-time low.

Yet the brute Parliamentary arithmetic, set in place by May’s disastrous snap election, has ended up imprisoning her and protecting her at the same time. As last night’s Labour votes showed, she now has a tight but unshakeable majority on all matters Brexit – a majority strong enough to survive the ‘meaningful’ vote expected on her final deal with Brussels later this year. Hoey, Stringer, Field and Mann are unlikely to ever budge. In a neat twist on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s warning that May would depend on ‘socialist votes’ to get her Chequers plan through, it’s the Labour Leavers who will in fact be the midwives to Brexit when it is finally born gasping and mewling on March 31, 2019.

As for the bigger no confidence votes that could spark an election, her supporters are convinced that traditional party loyalties would kick in and May would squeak home with DUP backing. ‘Back me or sack me’ still has resonance when there simply is no workable alternative candidate or programme that can unite the Commons. Still, Brexit is proving to be a marathon more than a steeplechase, with longer timelines than any expected. May will be relieved to stagger past the Exit Day mark next spring, but that’s precisely when both Brussels (happy it has a non-chaotic withdrawal agreement) and her backbenchers (happy the UK has finally left) may finally pounce and show their spikes.