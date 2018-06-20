The Waugh Zone Wednesday June 20, 2018

Cometh the hour, cometh the plan. At 2.30pm (or possibly 3.30pm if there is a statement on Hampshire hospitals) today, Theresa May will find out whether her gameplan to outfox her ‘Remainer rebels’ really has worked. That’s when we should get the “meaningful vote” vote on the Dominic Grieve amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill. It really is crunch time for the PM and for her backbench opponents. The sick (there’s talk of a Tory MP getting medical treatment), the lame and the pregnant will all be corralled into the voting lobbies.

No10 and the whips have dug in overnight, signalling no more last-minute concessions. Even if the PM should suffer a shock defeat today, the logic is that she will have gone down fighting and shown Brexiteers she was on their side. There’s also the fact, as I pointed out yesterday, that even if the rebels win, an ‘amendable’ motion on her Brexit deal will not be legally binding (as Lords Leader Baroness Evans confirmed). One former Cabinet minister had another take: procrastinator May always tries to kick the can down the road unless she’s so boxed in she has no choice. And boy is she boxed in by the Brexiteers.

With numbers so tight, Labour Leavers have been targeted by both Government and their own party. I spotted Keir Starmer having a private chat with John Mann yesterday and it will be fascinating to see if Labour whips can pull off the feat last December when there were just a handful of rebels and abstainers. Graham Stringer claimed last night that Jeremy Corbyn was ‘a friend of Brexit’. But we reported overnight that Corbyn will seek to make life easier for Tory rebels by not pushing for a no confidence vote if May loses today. If the Tory rebels do melt away, you can bet Labour will struggle to trust them ever again.

Philip Lee, who quit to vote against the Government last week, was on the Today programme suggesting the rebels would not crumble. “My understanding is that the position taken by colleagues is solid”. Lee also revealed: “I took soundings privately myself before I announced my resignation, around Europe in capitals, not in Brussels”. One Tory Brexiteer swiftly texted me: “What a pompous bellend”. Expect Lee’s revelation of plotting with ‘the enemy’ to be cited against him by Brexiteers and May loyalists (not always the same thing) later. It’s the rebel waverers that matter most this afternoon, not your Anna Soubrys or Ken Clarkes. And although both May and Corbyn say this is about the national interest, not party interest, it’s how their MPs interpret their conflicting loyalties that will swing the decision today.