The Waugh Zone Wednesday June 27, 2018

If Jeremy Corbyn wants to score some goals at PMQs today, all he has to do to is ask Theresa May which of her squabbling Cabinet ministers she agrees with. On Brexit, does she prefer Boris Johnson (‘f*ck business’), Jeremy Hunt (“inappropriate” Airbus) or Greg Clark (“listen to with respect”)? On defence, does she back Gavin Williamson (“I made her, I can break her”) or Liz Truss (“not macho to demand more money”)? On a sugar tax, does she back Hunt or doughnut-loving Truss? On wood-burning stoves or plastic straws, who’s right, Michael Gove or the Treasury Chief Secretary? On resigning over Heathrow, does she back Greg Hands (“it’s about being true to your word”) or Boris (quitting “achieves nothing”)? That’s five of Corbyn’s six PMQs, right there.

Truss’s speech to the LSE last night certainly made waves, despite the bizarre efforts of one aide to unsay what she’s said about Michael Gove. Given her penchant for publicity (with Instagram and Twitter accounts that capture her very, ahem, distinctive voice), it’s not a surprise that she would want to ‘joke’ about fellow ministers in order to ram home a wider message about Tory sound money and personal freedom. But what is surprising is that No.10 would give prior approval to a speech that highlighted Cabinet divisions so starkly in this week of all weeks. Some backbench MPs think that at a time when they are all whipped with merciless discipline, ministerial splits suggest there’s one rule for the troops and another for the officers. And as Truss would put it herself: That. Is. A. Disgrace.

Many Tories will instinctively agree with Truss’s ‘trust the people, not governments’ approach. Yet the real problem for the Chief Secretary is that many of her ministerial colleagues are simply not scared of her. If you’re neither feared nor respected (let alone actually liked), any job in politics is much tougher. And on all those counts, Theresa May has also struggled since her snap election debacle. That’s why former policy chief George Freeman hit a raw nerve yesterday when he told Radio 4 about the dangers of a squabbling top team. If the Tories fight the next election having lost their pro-business/anti-tax reputation, he said, “I fear we will lose - and we’ll deserve to.”