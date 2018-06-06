The Waugh Zone Wednesday June 6, 2018

It’s PMQs day again and there are lots of topics for Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn to choose from. As a keen train traveller, Corbyn could well focus on rail chaos, north and south. He could pick up on top cops criticising austerity, on Tory summer leadership drinks parties, or the £2bn loss from the RBS sell-off. For her part, May could joke about Labour handing out free tickets to JezFest. She may, however, prefer to seize on Corbyn’s own woes over Brexit after the latest tweak to the Opposition’s position on the most important public policy issue facing the UK today. The real question is whether Labour’s chameleon-like changes in the colour of its proposals, and its steady shift to a ‘soft Brexit’, will build a formidable Parliamentary alliance.

Within minutes of Labour unveiling its new plan last night (having been agreed at Shadow Cabinet), its Remainer ultras like Chuka Umunna and Chris Leslie were saying it was a blunder. They believed victory was within sight next week on the Lords amendment backing UK’s membership the European Economic Area (EEA). Leslie told HuffPost: “Labour members up and down the country will be aghast that Jeremy Corbyn is going to bail out Theresa May next week, just as we have Tory rebels ready to join us on EEA”.

However, Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer this morning made clear that his priority was to keep Labour MPs unified. I’ve reported two PLP meetings of late where it was obvious several MPs in Leave areas were determined not to sign up to the EEA, known as the ‘Norway model’. Starmer’s backers also point out that Umunna and co have misread the Tory rebels too, arguing that only a handful were ever going to vote for the Lords amendment. That said, those Tories are also never going to back a Labour frontbench amendment either. The real key to this is for somehow Starmer and Umunna to end their clear mutual dislike and for a cross-party, backbench amendment to be drafted that incorporates what they both want.

On a practical level, Labour’s decision to whip to abstain on EEA next week guarantees Corbyn will suffer a damaging rebellion while May wins the vote (if it is even put). But amid this strange standoff between Labour’s front and backbenches, the ideas in Starmer’s plan may actually pave the way for a cross-party alliance on the final Brexit deal. Talk of ‘shared institutions’, ‘common standards’ and a separate new comprehensive ‘customs union’ could tempt Tories and keep Labour together. With the ‘meaningful vote’ the most important amendment next Tuesday, it’s a package that could shape the real showdown later this year after May returns with her final deal.

Starmer told the Today programme “I’m injecting some honesty” into the debate. He also made plain that Brussels is prepared to work with his proposals. Without betraying confidences of who in the EU he’d talked to, he said “there’s a negotiation to be had” and “it will involve some tools in the Norway-style toolbox”. Most importantly of all on the final deal, he this morning confirmed that Labour will not merely abstain if it looks like a hard Brexit looms. “If those tests [Labour’s impossible-to-meet six tests for a soft Brexit] are not met, we will be voting against.” Can Starmer can pull off not just a Maastricht-style alliance with Tory Europe rebels but also get the nod from Brussels? Some Brexiteers suspect May would be privately happy to have her hand forced by Parliament to stay in ‘a customs union’ and ‘a single market’. And you can bet the Brexiteers won’t just lie down and take that.