The Waugh Zone Wednesday March 21, 2018

So, it’s PMQs day again and Theresa May will be feeling pretty well-armed thanks to the impending announcement that NHS staff will get a 6.6% pay rise over three years. For his part, Jeremy Corbyn could go off-piste: he could highlight Trump’s nuclear arms controls olive branch to Putin, the Tories’ preliminary talks with Cambridge Analytica ahead of the 2017 election, benefits errors, free school meals or council cuts (see below).

If May does trumpet the new pay deal for health staff, you can bet the Labour leader will take credit, along with the trade unions, for forcing her hand. He will also be wary of taking at face value any headline commitments. Tory MPs are sure to cheer however at the news that more than a million staff (except doctors) will finally see the end of austerity, especially if the lowest paid get the biggest rises. It also looks as though staff won’t have to give up a day’s holiday.

Just how the Treasury pays for the £4bn cost is unclear, especially as Jeremy Hunt promised productivity increases would have to be made. The devil may be in some of the detail, with new pledges to reduce rates of sickness. There’s even talk of changes to automatic pay rises, so called increments, that many NHS staff will defend robustly. Other public sector workers will wonder when their rises will arrive too.

Still, if May can somehow neutralise health as a negative (and Hunt started to grasp the the social care nettle yesterday), she may bequeath to a new leader a post-Brexit Tory party that is in decent shape. Only yesterday another poll put them on 44% and Labour on 41%. Corbyn is convinced he can make further advances, but after eight years in power, those are pretty good numbers.