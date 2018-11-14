The Waugh Zone Wednesday November 14, 2018

Cometh the hour, cometh the plan. When the draft text of Theresa May’s plan for Brexit is finally unveiled today, it will be shot through with complicated legalese. Many of the details of key issues are likely to be buried in ‘annexes’ and ‘protocols’ to the formal Withdrawal Agreement. And that’s just the divorce papers. The actual future relationship between the UK and EU, set out in a ‘political declaration’, could be full of sticky fudge. From Northern Ireland’s status to customs and regulatory rules, there will be enough small print to give many people a migraine.

In stark contrast, opponents of the deal will rely on simplicity, not complexity. The UK will be turned into a ‘colony’ of the EU (copyright Boris Johnson) or a ‘slave state’ (copyright Jacob Rees-Mogg). In an elegant inversion of William Hague’s famous line from the 2001 general election, critics already claim that May’s deal means the UK will be ‘out of Europe, yet run by Europe’ (rather ominously for No.10, that’s a line used by both Brexiteer Conor Burns and Remainer Jo Johnson).

It’s true that yesterday Downing Street lost the spin war, with a leak of the draft text to Irish broadcaster RTE sparking fury from the DUP and Tory backbenchers. But May’s allies believe that the Brexiteers and other critics have fired their bullets too soon, and that hope once the detail emerges it will be clear that this is a compromise deal with key ‘wins’ for Britain. A ‘Rolling Stones’ strategy will be deployed through coming hours, days and weeks: you can’t always get what you want/but if you try sometimes/you might find you get what you need. May’s pitch is likely to be that far from being a ‘colony’ of the EU, the UK will get the best of both worlds, post-Brexit. We will be detached from its excesses, yet will continue to benefit from a unique trading relationship, the message will go.

Still, one big problem is that the complexity of the deal makes it ripe for re-interpretation and misinterpretation. For each of the key British ‘wins’ (removing an explicit Northern Ireland-only ‘backstop, securing an independent review mechanism), there are EU wins too (the NI backstop is buried but still alive in the deep end of Robert Peston’s ‘swimming pool’, the European Court of Justice seems to have an unspecified role). There’s a fresh difficulty too. Many critics feared the Withdrawal Agreement would be the bitter pill to swallow, while the future trade deal would be the sweetener. It now seems the future trade deal will be even more unpalatable. Both Politico’s Tom McTague and The Times report Michel Barnier’s deputy telling colleagues “This requires the customs union as the basis of the future relationship. They [Britain] must align their rules, but the EU will retain all the controls.”

The biggest stick May seems set to wield is that if her plans are not approved then Brexit itself may not happen at all. Hague was on the Today programme helpfully warning that the Labour and Tory Remainer threat of a second referendum should focus minds. “If you don’t take this opportunity to leave. To get this over the line, you might never leave at all,” he said. One No.10 source underlined that this morning too: “We have gone as far as we can.” Last night, Chief Whip Julian Smith told HuffPost: “It is my job to get the deal through Parliament, and I couldn’t be more confident.” No, really. The PM will finally come out fighting herself today and will be buoyed by positive headlines in the Mail and Express. After the usual PMQs at noon, the Cabinet meets at 2pm and May plans a live televised press conference this evening. The compromise deal’s tagline sounds less like ‘Simply the Best’ and more like ‘Simply the Best We Could Get’. That’s going to be a hard sell - and a hard slog.