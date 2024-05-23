‘The Witcher’ Reveals Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt, And People Have Mixed Feelings

Jaskier may have a hard time convincing fans to toss a coin to this witcher.
On Wednesday, Netflix released its first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in its popular fantasy series “The Witcher.” It’s the first time fans got a peep at the new face of the show’s main character after Henry Cavill’s exit.
Cavill portrayed the leading character since the series premiered on the streamer in 2019 but announced his departure from the show in 2022 when he thought he was going to continue playing Superman on the big screen. That didn’t pan out for Cavill, and Warner Bros. shifted its plans for the DC superhero movie slate after Cavill had already freed up his schedule.
The Man of Steel star mentioned that the Hunger Games alum would “be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf” in his 2022 departure announcement and wished him the best, writing: “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him. Enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”
It’s unclear if the series will address why its main character suddenly has a different face — but here’s a short promo clip of the new Geralt.
Unfortunately, no grunts are included.
Here is a side-by-side comparison of what the character has looked like and how he will look.
Being that Cavill helped make the show a success, fans on X, formerly Twitter, had some pretty mixed reactions.
Although fans don’t seem completely onboard for Hemsworth’s Geralt, it may come as a comfort to know that Freya Allen, who plays Ciri in the series, initially wasn’t thrilled about the cast change, either, but is now hyped for Season 4.
“I was dreading it for a while, if I’m honest, but now I’m on it and we have, thank God, a great director starting us off, which has made it so much fun,” she said during an interview with ComicBook earlier this month. “There’s so much great stuff to play. I’m actually quite happy.”
The Witcher Season 4 is in production. It’s unclear when it will premiere on Netflix.
And despite what one thinks of face-swap Geralt, we’re all going to have to get used to it because Hemsworth will play him for the next two seasons. Netflix announced in April that it renewed the show through Season 5 — which will be the final season of the series.