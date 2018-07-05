The World's Best Crisps Have Been Revealed And Walkers Salt And Vinegar Isn't Even In The Top 10

The world’s best crisps have been voted for by the public and incredibly Walkers Salt and Vinegar haven’t even made it into the top 10.
This national travesty comes courtesy of website Ranker, which lets the general public vote for their favourite things in the form of global rankings.
The title of the world’s favourite crisps went to Cheetos - the universally adored snack of choice for America and much of the world.
In second place was the Cool Ranch Dorito (another travesty) and in third place was Lays (the US version of Walkers) Classic Potato Chips (the US version of Ready Salted).
Other UK crisps including Pringles Salted and Sour Cream and Chive made an entrance in places six and seven, and if you can bear to scroll down any further, Lays Salt and Vinegar finally make an appearance at number 18. That’s right, the world mistakenly believes there are 17 flavours more superior than the classic that is Salt and Vinegar.
In case you’re wondering, here’s the top 20 in ascending order according to the 142,000 votes that have been placed:
Cheetos
Cool Ranch Doritos
Lays Classic Potato Chips
Lays BBQ Potato Chips
Ruffles Cheddar Sour Cream
Original Pringles
Pringles Sour Cream and Onion
Fritos Corn Chips
Ruffles Sour Cream and Onion
Sunchips Harvest Cheddar
Pringles Cheddar Cheese
Spicy Sweet Chilli Doritos
Funyuns
Lay’s Sour Cream and Onion
Fritos Chilli Cheese
Fritos Honey BBQ Twist
Pringles Pizza
Lay’s Salt and Vinegar
Pringles BBQ
Doritos Nacho Cheese