The World's Best Red Wine Restaurant Is In London

A London eatery has been crowned the Best Red Wine-Serving restaurant at the 2019 World Restaurant Awards.

Noble Rot, situated in Lamb’s Conduit Street in central London, boasts 390 red wines on its extensive menu – with the cheapest bottle starting at £52.

However for a bottle of 1990 A Rousseau, Chambertin can set you back as much as £4500. Maybe consult your bank before making that purchase.