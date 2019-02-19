The World's Best Red Wine Restaurant Is In London

A London eatery has been crowned the Best Red Wine-Serving restaurant at the 2019 World Restaurant Awards.
Noble Rot, situated in Lamb’s Conduit Street in central London, boasts 390 red wines on its extensive menu – with the cheapest bottle starting at £52.
However for a bottle of 1990 A Rousseau, Chambertin can set you back as much as £4500. Maybe consult your bank before making that purchase.
While the wine may be expensive, the food is more reasonable. A three course meal from its winter set menu will cost you £20, while a la carte is more pricey with a main meal of veal bourguignon, mash and kale costing £25.
Serving small plates of ‘Franglaise’ cuisine (that’s French and English to us), the eatery is led by head chef Paul Weaver and consultant chef Stephen Harris.
It’s not the first time they’ve picked up such a prestigious award, Noble Rot won Wine List Of The Year at the National Restaurant Awards for 2018, 2017 and 2016.
It was South African restaurant, Wolfgat, on the west coast of the country that took the top spot for Restaurant Of The Year for its local seafood-inspired menu. Wolfgat is just under two hours drive north of Cape Town, which is totally doable if you are visiting the capital.
Other notable spots included Lido 84, in Italy’s Gardone Riviera, which picked up the price for ‘House Special’ thanks to its cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper) pasta dish cooked inside a pig’s bladder. An acquired taste we’re sure.
Noble Rot is located at 51 Lamb’s Conduit Street, London, WC1N 3NB.
