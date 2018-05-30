A Worldwide Plastic-Free Day Is Happening On 5 June

If you’ve already got your reuseable coffee cup, bottle and lunch box sorted, then prepare to step it up a notch because the world’s first plastic-free day has been announced.

Occurring on 5th June, the push is being organised by international campaign group A Plastic Planet. The aim is simple: to encourage 250 million people over the globe to “avoid plastic-packaged food and drink products for 24 hours.”

To spread the word, campaigners are asking people to get involved by sharing photos of plastic-packaged items that they’re going to go without on social media, using #PassOnPlastic.