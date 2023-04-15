Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images

Napping can be a refreshing and energising way to combat fatigue and increase productivity.

However, some people may experience feeling sick or groggy after taking a nap, which can be frustrating and counterproductive – after all, the whole reason we took the nap in the first place was to feel better!

So, why do we feel so grim after catching some afternoon Zs? We spoke to Martin Seeley, Sleep Expert and CEO of MattressNextDay, to get the lowdown on post-nap nausea.

Disrupting Your Sleep Schedule

Napping can disrupt your sleep schedule and make it harder for you to fall asleep at night. This can lead to sleep deprivation, which can cause fatigue and feelings of sickness.

Sleeping Too Long

Napping for too long can cause you to wake up feeling groggy and disoriented, known as sleep inertia. This can cause feelings of sickness, dizziness, and headache.

Sleeping in a Poor Environment

If you are napping in a noisy or uncomfortable environment, it can disrupt your sleep quality and cause feelings of sickness.

Underlying Health Conditions

Certain health conditions, such as sleep apnea, can cause feelings of sickness after napping. It’s important to speak with a healthcare professional if you experience persistent feelings of sickness after napping.

