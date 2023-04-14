Want Great Sleep Despite Hay Fever? Kick Your Pet Out Of Your Bed

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

Spring has finally arrived but not everyone is excited about the changing weather. Hay fever sufferers have already started experiencing symptoms. This week the Met Office has warned that the weather will create the perfect storm for pollen production.

A high level of pollen can trigger symptoms, including sneezing, runny or blocked nose, and itchy eyes, mouth, and throat, which doesn’t sound great.

With up to 1 in 5 people being affected by hay fever at some point in their life, Dr. Lindsay Browning, psychologist, neuroscientist, and sleep expert for And So To Bed has shared some ways to aid sleep when you’re dealing with hay fever symptoms.

“Congestion caused by allergies can greatly affect the quality of our sleep, which in turn affects our physical and mental health,” Browning explains.

Symptoms associated with an allergy usually get worse at night. “This is because when laying down the mucus cannot drain in the same way it would when gravity is helping, leading to disturbed breathing or a cough caused by a post-nasal drip,” she adds.

Struggling to fall asleep whilst you deal with hay fever? Here are five tips to help you get a good night’s rest.

1. Elevate your head

Try keeping your head elevated as much as possible when trying to sleep with seasonal allergies. Additionally, you might want to add an extra pillow and shift your sleeping position to a slightly more seated one and remain on your back.

This will bring gravity back into the mix allowing excess mucus to drain and not pool, lessening the irritation. It is important to note though that if your breathing is affected by sleep apnoea and not congestion, sleeping on your back is not recommended, in these cases it is best to sleep on your side.

2. Invest in an air purifier

Investing in a purifier is particularly useful for those with hay fever or asthma as it will help remove pollen and dust particles from the air that will trigger symptoms. If your congestion is a result of a virus, you can use a humidifier to help loosen the mucus on your lungs and aid in clearing your sinuses.

3. Regularly wash your bedroom and bedding

Another way to ensure you sleep better when dealing with seasonal allergy symptoms is to regularly clean your bedroom and bedding. Humans shed 200 million skin cells every hour, which is what makes up dust, along with other things.

Ensuring you regularly vacuum the carpet, dust the surfaces and wash your bedding will prevent dust from building up and make sleeping easier.

Be cautious about drying your freshly cleaned bedding on the line outside though as you will get lots of pollen in the bedding from the outdoor air.

4. Keep pets out of the bedroom

If you like sleeping with your pet you might want to avoid doing that.

This is because they can increase allergens in the bed. Pet hair and dander are two of the most common allergens which will enhance and make your hayfever symptoms even worse at night.

5. Have a shower before bed

Taking a shower before bed will help wash away any pollen that may have clung to your skin and hair while outside. Instead of transferring this onto your bed linen, make a habit of washing yourself before bed. This is also a great tip for those extra warm summer evenings as a cool, not cold, shower will help lower your body temperature making it easier to drop off.