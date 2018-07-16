Theresa May has been accused of “running scared” of her Brexiteer backbenchers after it emerged that the Government is considering sending MPs away early for their summer break.

With the Prime Minister under huge pressure over her Chequers compromise plan for a softer Brexit, and amid claims that letters are being mobilised for a Tory leadership challenge, Labour sources said it proved May was “in office, not in power”.

The House of Commons is due to rise for its long summer recess next Tuesday, but MPs have been told of a surprise proposal to finish the current term early, this Thursday.

One MP told HuffPost that the plan was being “actively considered”, and a Whitehall source said “it might be possible”.

The idea of an extra few days’ summer break – on top of the six weeks already planned – could prove unpopular with voters, but it is claimed there is little Government business scheduled for next week.

A Labour source told HuffPost: “Theresa May sounds like she is running scared of her own MPs. She’s caved in to Brexiteers meaning her Chequers negotiation has not lasted a week.

“Now we find out she wants Parliament to rise nearly a week early so there can’t be time for a vote of no confidence. She’s in office but not in power.”

MPs would have to approve a special motion to allow them to break earlier for summer, but it could be tabled as early as Monday evening.

If Parliament did break up this week, there could be a major row over a planned appearance before the European Scrutiny Committee of the PM’s chief Brexit official, Olly Robbins.

The civil servant, accused by Brexiteers of sidelining former Brexit Secretary David Davis, had been due to give evidence next Tuesday.