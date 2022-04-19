Theresa May Speaks Out Against Priti Patel's Rwanda Asylum Plan

It comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said there were “serious ethical questions” about the plan.

Patel hit back saying that she would be “very happy” to meet with May to discuss it further.

When MPs heckled her, she told them to “calm down and listen”.

She said the policy was legal and when she was heckled again, said: “Well, you’re not even listening…”

Patel said a Memorandum of understanding spelt out the legalities and nature of the agreement.