Public Brands Boris Johnson A 'Liar' Ahead Of Commons Partygate Showdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Members of the public branded Boris Johnson a “liar”, a “buffoon” and an “idiot” when asked to describe him in a few words.

A poll of almost 2,000 people found that 72 per cent of respondents were negative and the most common word used was “liar”.

Advertisement

One person described the prime minister as an “out of touch criminal” while another simply declared him an “utter anus”.

Fury over the partygate scandal dominated their views rather than Johnson’s response to the Ukraine war - an issue his defenders hope will save his premiership.

Advertisement

NEW @JLPartnersPolls in today’s @thetimes



We asked a nationally representative sample of the British public what they think about Boris Johnson.



Of all 2,000 responses, 72% were negative, with 16% positive. The words most commonly used are in the image below. (1/13) pic.twitter.com/9daOfkmcE3 — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) April 18, 2022

The survey was carried out by J L Partners, co-founded by James Johnson, Theresa May’s former pollster, for The Times.

It was released the day before the prime minister faces MPs for the first time since he was fined over the partygate scandal that has rocked his government.

Advertisement

Many negative comments came from people who liked him previously but had now changed their minds, according to the survey.

Only 16 per cent of respondents said something positive about the prime minister.

When Johnson first took power, only Labour voters would call him a liar but now it was “widespread”, the pollster said.

One of those surveyed claimed the PM had broken “so many covid rules” and was not helping the people with their bills and high cost living.

Advertisement

Another said: “At first I really liked him and felt he would be good for the country, but now he has been in power he has been one of the worst prime ministers ever...he is so out of touch and has no idea how the majority of people live their lives.”

One said: “I have always voted Conservative but this prime minister is a disgrace in so many ways.”

Another said they had become “disillusioned” with Johnson and he was becoming an “electoral liability” for the Conservatives.

“Incompetent. Liar untrustworthy dangerous. Out of his depth. Stupid,” another said.

Among the few positive responses, one said he was doing a “fairly good job” while another added: “He is a bit of a buffoon at times but in the Ukrainian war he has shown his metal.”

Johnson will appear in the Commons tomorrow when he is expected to address the fixed-penalty notices that he, his wife Carrie, and chancellor Rishi Sunak were given last week for breaching Covid rules.

He is expected to try and brush aside the controversy with a “business as usual” agenda, according to The Times.

Sources told the paper that the PM would apologise again for the fine but would be focusing on the government’s “huge priorities”.

He is also expected to meet with the Conservative parliamentary party in Westminster tomorrow evening in a bid to rally them ahead of next month’s local elections.

Johnson said last week: “I have paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology.”

Advertisement

Energy minister Greg Hands told Sky News on Monday morning: “Parliament returns tomorrow and the prime minister will have his say in parliament, and will outline his version of events and face questions from MPs.”

Hands said he “strongly backed” the PM amid speculation that he could face even more fines as the Metropolitan Police investigation continues.

Johnson paid a £50 penalty last week over a birthday gathering in the cabinet room on June 19, 2020.