Theresa May Hit By Another Resignation As Tories Threaten Revolt Over Her Brexit Plan

Theresa May has been hit by another resignation as Tory MPs continue to protest against her Brexit plans ahead crunch votes in the Commons.

Robert Courts has become the latest ministerial aide to quit the Government in protest at the Chequers plan, which has prompted criticism from hard Brexiteers.

The MP for Witney – David Cameron’s former seat – said on said on Twitter: “I have taken very difficult decision to resign position as PPS to express discontent with #Chequers in votes tomorrow.

“I had to think who I wanted to see in the mirror for the rest of my life. I cannot tell the people of WOxon that I support the proposals in their current form.”

The Prime Minister faces threats of Commons revolts this week by pro- and anti-EU MPs that risks undermining any chances of a deal with Brussels.