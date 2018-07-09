Theresa May Will Split Tories From The Top Down, Warns Jacob Rees-Mogg

Theresa May risks splitting the Tories from the top down if she relies on Labour votes to get her controversial Brexit plan through the Commons, hard Brexiteer Jacob Rees Mogg has warned.

On a day of drama in Westminster which saw Boris Johnson resign as Foreign Secretary over May’s Brexit policy, Rees-Mogg hit out at special briefings being given to opposition MPs by Downing Street to get support for the so-called Chequers Agreement.

Speaking outside a room where the Prime Minister was seeking to reassure Tory MPs that she was the right person to lead the country in negotiations with Brussels, the North East Somerset MP said he hoped May would change her policy.

While Rees-Mogg was addressing journalists outside the Westminster committee room hosting the parliamentary party, veteran MPs on the inside were reminding colleagues how “awful” life was when the Tories were divided under John Major’s leadership in the 1990s.

The crunch meeting came fewer than 24 hours after Brexit Secretary David Davis and his junior minister Steve Baker quit the Government – with Johnson following on Monday afternoon.

Rees-Mogg said: “There’s one issue of grave concern, and that is the Government has been briefing Labour Members of Parliament.

“If the Government plans to get the Chequers deal through on the back of Labour Party votes that would be the most divisive thing it could do and it would be a split coming from the top, not from the members of the Conservative Party across the country.”

When asked if he believed he could change May’s Brexit policy, Rees-Mogg replied: “The Prime Minister has said on previous occasions she won’t change things and change then happens.

“You should believe the Prime Minister in the broad context of what she said, but not always on the specificalities.”