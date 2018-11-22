Theresa May has categorically ruled out ever allowing a second Brexit referendum as long as she is Prime Minister.

In a clear bid to win round Tory backbench Brexiteers, the PM made plain that she would rather resign than introduce any legislation for what campaigners have called a ‘People’s Vote’.

Bombarded with questions from Labour and Conservative MPs on the issue, May said a fresh plebiscite would represent a “gross betrayal” of the 17 million people who voted to leave the EU.

Asked directly by HuffPost UK if it was safe to say that as long as May was Prime Minister there will not be second referendum, the PM’s official spokesman said: “Yes.”

Her tougher stance means that if the Commons votes by a majority for a referendum, May would either have to resign or risk being ousted if she tried to ignore the will of Parliament.

Backbencher Andrew Percy was typical of the Tory loyalists who urged May to harden her stance on a referendum in the Commons on Thursday.

Percy said that his constituents were “sick and tired” of talk of a fresh vote, which would be an “establishment stitch-up that might please some in Metropolitan elite and their wealthy overseas backers but it would be a gross act against democracy”.

Percy then asked May directly: “Can my Honourable Friend assure this House that this Government would put forward no legislation for a second referendum in any way?”