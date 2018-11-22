Theresa May has said a Brexit deal is “within our grasp” after a draft statement on the UK’s future relationship with the EU was agreed.

Speaking on the steps of Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, the Prime Minister said the proposed agreement was “the right deal for the UK” and “delivers on the vote of the referendum”.

“The British people want this to be settled. A good deal for a brighter future. That deal is within our grasp and I am determined to deliver it,” she said.