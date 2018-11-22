Theresa May has said a Brexit deal is “within our grasp” after a draft statement on the UK’s future relationship with the EU was agreed.
Speaking on the steps of Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, the Prime Minister said the proposed agreement was “the right deal for the UK” and “delivers on the vote of the referendum”.
“The British people want this to be settled. A good deal for a brighter future. That deal is within our grasp and I am determined to deliver it,” she said.
Earlier on Thursday, May’s plan for Brexit cleared another hurdle after negotiators in Brussels agreed a text for the proposed political declaration on future EU-UK relations.
European Council president Donald Tusk announced that the text had been agreed in draft form by EU and UK negotiators and “agreed in principle at political level”.
The announcement clears the way for a special Brexit summit to go ahead in Brussels on Sunday.
Leaders of the 27 remaining EU states are expected to give their stamp of approval to the declaration alongside the 585-page withdrawal agreement setting out the terms of the UK’s departure.
May is to make a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon on the latest developments having spoken to members of her Cabinet in a conference call.