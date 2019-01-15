Theresa May has been dealt yet another blow after the Commons Speaker John Bercow refused to select amendments to her Brexit deal that could have softened the blow of her likely defeat on Tuesday evening.

Bercow has become embroiled in near open warfare with Tory MPs over his chairing of the Commons amid accusations from Brexiteers that he has a pro-Remain bias, which he strongly denies.

Ahead of the crunch vote on May’s Brexit deal, Bercow selected four amendments tabled by backbench MPs for debate and vote which reshape the PM’s deal.

The proposals May had hoped could strengthen her hand in further negotiations with the EU after her deal is likely voted down – in particular over the controversial Irish border backstop – were not picked by the Speaker.

Bercow instead selected two Tory backbench amendments on the backstop and standard opposition amendments from Labour, as well as the SNP, together with Plaid Cymru.

The PM had hoped that she would be able to accept Tory ex-minister Sir Hugo Swire’s amendment to give MPs a vote on whether to enter the backstop arrangement, aimed at preventing a hard border in Northern Ireland in the event of no trade deal being struck with the EU.

May will spend the rest of the day holding last-ditch talks with Tory MPs to try and persuade them to support her, but she looks to be heading towards a crushing defeat this evening, when MPs vote at around 8pm.

She told her cabinet earlier today that she would respond “quickly” to the result, amid expectations of some kind of immediate statement in the Commons.