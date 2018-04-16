Theresa May Rolls Eyes At Jeremy Corbyn After He Accuses Her Of Bowing To The ‘Whims Of The US President’ Over Syria

Jeremy Corbyn faced groans and shouts of “shame!” from Conservative MPs in the House of Commons after accusing Theresa May of bowing to “the whims of the US President” by bombing Syria.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s statement in the Commons over Saturday’s missile attack in alliance with the US and France, the Labour leader condemned May for acting without consulting MPs.

He described the chemical attack in Douma as “horrific” but faced a backlash as he told the Commons: “This statement serves as a reminder that the Prime Minister is accountable to this Parliament, not to the whims of the US President.

“We clearly need a War Powers Act in this country to transform a now broken convention into a legal obligation.

“Her predecessor came to this House to seek authority for military action in Libya and in Syria in 2015, and the House had a vote over Iraq in 2003.

“There is no more serious issue than the life and death matters of military action. It is right that Parliament has the power to support or stop the Government from taking planned military action.”

TV cameras caught May rolling her eyes in frustration.