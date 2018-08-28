Theresa May has been accused of trying to keep Parliament ‘in the dark’ about the cost of a ‘no deal’ Brexit, after Downing Street refused to commit to publishing secret economic impact assessments on any collapse in talks with Brussels.

Labour hit out as No 10 repeatedly ducked questions over whether MPs would see the Treasury cost-benefit analysis ahead of their “meaningful vote” later this year on the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU.

May told reporters on Tuesday that Britain dropping out of the European Union next year without a deal would not be “the end of the world’, playing down Chancellor Philip Hammond’s warning that it could cost the country £80bn in extra borrowing.

The PM’s official spokesman said a Treasury analysis would be published on the economic impact of May’s final agreement with Brussels.

But he pointedly refused several times to say whether Parliament would be also be allowed access to a specific assessment on the costs of no deal – which would leave the UK resorting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) trade tariffs with the EU.

The spokesman said: “Obviously if the deal is negotiated, there is no ‘no deal’…and the analysis will set that out.”

Asked if the analysis would simply relate to May’s own deal, the spokesman said: “On the deal, yes.”

Put to the him that MPs had only a ‘take it or leave it’ vote and would demand a no deal analysis, he replied: “I’m not going to hypothesise on how Parliament is going to vote or not going to vote.

“There is a range of work that is being conducted. I’m not going to set out precisely what that work will set out.”

Anti-Brexit MPs suspect the confidential no deal study would be so damaging that May fears publication would risk a backlash from her Brexiteer backbenchers, many of whom distrust the Treasury and believe it is discredited by previous ‘Project Fear’ forecasts.