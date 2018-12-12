Theresa May Pledges To Fight No Confidence Vote With 'Everything I've Got'

Theresa May has pledged to fight off the attempt to oust her from power with “everything I’ve got”. Tory MPs have triggered a vote of no confidence in the prime minister’s leadership of the party following her decision to delay the vote on her Brexit deal.

Reuters

Speaking on the steps of No.10 Downing Street this morning, May warned her party that changing leader now could lead to Brexit being delayed or prevented and would “put our country’s future at risk”. “Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more division,” she said. Bernard Jenkin, the senior Brexiteer backbencher, dismissed May’s suggestion it was too dangerous to change leader at this time. “The UK changed prime minister in May 1940 – in the middle of a monstrously greater national crisis than this. If it has to be done, it has to be done,” he tweeted.

The Country needs a new leader, it is time for Mrs May to resign. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) December 12, 2018

Calling for May to be removed from power, Owen Paterson, the Brexiteer former cabinet minister, said May’s Brexit deal was “so bad” that it was a “betrayal of clear manifesto promises”. Several Cabinet ministers – including those seen as potential leadership candidates – have this morning come out in support of May’s leadership. Michael Gove said he was backing the prime minister “100% and urged other Tory MPs to “do the same”. “She is battling hard for our country and no one is better placed to ensure we deliver on the British people’s decision to leave the EU,” he said.

I hope Conservative MPs will back the PM in the vote today. We need no distractions from seeking the best outcome with our neighbours, friends and partners in the EU. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) December 12, 2018