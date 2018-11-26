Theresa May has revealed the crunch Commons vote on Brexit will be held on Tuesday, December 11.

The Prime Minister announced the date during yet another marathon statement to Parliament, when her compromise deal for exiting the EU again came under sustained attack from all sides.

“I’m looking ahead to December 11, when this House will be faced with a decision as to whether or not it wishes to deliver on the wishes of the British people,” May told a Labour MP during the debate.

Her words were the first confirmation of the date for the Commons showdown, one of the most important political votes in a generation.

Minutes earlier, a leaked letter from Chief Whip Julian Smith to MPs laid bare the Government’s timetable for the so-called “meaningful vote” on the Brexit deal.