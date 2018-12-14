Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker appear locked in a heated row ahead of a vital EU summit in a clip caught on camera.

Having survived a no-confidence challenge from her own MPs in Westminster on Wednesday, the prime minister had a bruising night in Brussels where her plea for meaningful changes to the Brexit deal was rejected by EU leaders.

And in a sign of rising tensions, May and the European Commission president can be seen having a tense conversation.

It comes after Juncker told reporters that May’s withdrawal agreement, which includes the controversial Northern Irish backstop plan, was not up for renegotiation, meaning MPs are all but certain to block the deal in parliament.

Juncker said: “We don’t want the UK to think there can be any form of renegotiation, that is crystal clear.

“We can add clarifications but no real changes. There will be no legally binding obligations imposed on the withdrawal treaty.” He also criticised the UK’s lack of clarity over the future relationship it is seeking with the EU once it has left. “Our UK friends need to say what they want, instead of asking us to say what we want,” he said.

“So we would like within a few weeks our UK friends to set out their expectations for us, because this debate is sometimes nebulous and imprecise and I would like clarifications.”

May had urged EU27 leaders to “work together intensively to get this deal over the line in the best interests of all our people”.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer, meanwhile, has called for May to move on and put the deal to MPs. He said: “It seems that the prime minister has failed in her bid to deliver meaningful changes to her Brexit deal.

“We cannot go on like this. The prime minister should reinstate the vote on her deal next week and let Parliament take back control.”