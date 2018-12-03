New Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay Doesn't Seem To Know When Brexit Is

New Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has been ridiculed for appearing to not know when Brexit will actually happen.

The minister was being grilled by MPs on the Commons’ Brexit select committee on Monday when he claimed the UK will “leave the EU on the 31st of March”.

In fact, the UK is legally bound to break from the bloc two days earlier – on March 29 – as per the triggering of Article 50 by his boss, Prime Minister Theresa May.

Barclay, who was promoted two weeks ago when Dominic Raab became the second Brexit secretary to resign, faced MPs alongside top civil servant Olly Robbins as the government’s withdrawal plan looks set to be rejected by MPs on December 11.

Amid widespread criticism of how thin plans for a future UK-EU trading relationship appeared, Barclay told arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg the UK had to leave before opening meaningful negotiations on trade.

“What is always striking is how much much their approach is informed by the legal process – and I think that is something we don’t give sufficient weight to within the UK,” he said.

“It is the legal process in Europe that a permanent trading relationship cannot be reached until we have left. I am committed to ensuring, and the PM is committed to ensuring that we do deliver on that, and we do leave the EU on the 31st of March.”

Twitter reacted with disbelief to Barclay’s error.