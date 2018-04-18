Theresa May Scrambles To Defend Senior Tory's 'Rape Clause' Comments At PMQs

Theresa May was forced to defend a senior Tory’s “disgraceful” claim the so-called ‘rape clause’ system offered women access to “double support”. During a tense Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, the SNP’s Ian Blackford asked if May agreed with Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey about the Government’s controversial two-child cap policy. McVey drew ire when she appeared before Holyrood’s Social Security Commission and said the rule benefited victims because they got “double support” - extra cash and “the opportunity to talk”. The two-child policy, introduced a year ago, limits Tax Credits or Universal Credit to two children. Parents can only access support for a third child in special circumstances, including if the child is the result of a sexual assault.

Blackford Ian Blackford confronts the Prime Minister with the rape clause form

Holding aloft the documents victims must sign, Blackford told the PM: “Rape Crisis Scotland have been clear, hinging benefits on proving trauma is not a choice, it is a disgrace, and one which may well retraumatise the women involved. “The chair of the British Medical Association in Scotland has said it is fundamentally damaging for women. Forcing them to disclose rape and abuse in a time and in a manner not of their choosing at pain of financial penalty. “Mr Speaker, this is the form with a box for the child’s name. What kind of society do we live in?” May said the issue was being treated “sensitively” and rape victims would not be asked to confide in a Government worker in order to access their benefit.

Kez Dugdale Kezia Dugdale held the form up to Employment Minister Alok Sharma

It is the second time an opposition politician has confronted a member of the Government with the document in the wake of the row. Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale told Employment Minister Alok Sharma the policy was a “disgrace” and “an abomination” when she appeared on the BBC Daily Politics Show. Thursday marks one year since the policy was introduced, with a march planned by protesters in Edinburgh. When asked about the two-child policy at the hearing in Holyrood, McVey had told MSPs: “People will be supported and shown to the various other organisations - and again this could give them an opportunity to talk about maybe something that’s happened that they never had before.

PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons