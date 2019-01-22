Theresa May is set to force her cabinet to keep open the option of a no-deal Brexit despite threats of ministerial resignations.

The Prime Minister is expected to whip her ministers against fresh cross-party plans to let MPs seize control of the parliamentary process for exiting the EU, HuffPost UK has been told.

May’s hard line came as Labour looked increasingly likely to back an amendment by Yvette Cooper, which will delay Brexit by nine months if no agreement can be reached by February 26.

Although some minsters have threatened to quit rather than allow the UK to crash out of the EU without a deal, several now believe there are enough Tory backbenchers ready to kill the idea.

No cabinet minister pushed the idea of a ‘free vote’ in cabinet on Tuesday and Chief Whip Julian Smith warned all those present that collective responsibility applied to everyone.

A government source said they would be ‘very surprised’ if the PM allowed a free vote.

Ministers and MPs now expect to a three-line whip to be applied to every amendment that undermines the government’s position.

One cabinet minister told HuffPost UK that the PM was sticking to her line that she did not want any ‘indicative’ votes or to allow Parliament to seize from government the right to control Commons business.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has reportedly warned Downing Street that up to 40 ministers could quit rather than accept a no-deal outcome.