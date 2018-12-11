PA Wire/PA Images Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for a "small number" of candidates to replace May to come forward, fuelling claims the contest to replace May could be swift

Theresa May should resign immediately because her humiliating climbdown over her Brexit deal proves she has lost the confidence of parliament, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said. The hardliner said it was “properly constitutional” that the prime minister go now “regardless of letters, votes of confidence or anything of that kind”. It comes as speculation was mounting that the threshold for the number of letters from Tory MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in May’s leadership - 48 - has been reached. Rees-Mogg, who leads the influential group of Tory Brexiteers the European Research Group (ERG), told HuffPost on Tuesday night that May had essentially admitted her deal would have lost by 100-plus votes and that her position was now unsustainable. He said: “Yesterday, the motion was pulled because the prime minister could not get through the most major plank of her policy. “That seems to me a loss of the confidence of the House. It seems to me that she ought to resign because of that, regardless of letters, votes of confidence or anything of that kind.”

Hearing that SirGraham Brady has asked to see the PM after #pmqs tmrw, and multiple sources, including senior tories and a cabinet minister, telling us tonight they believe the threshold of 48 letters has been reached - v unlikely to be any confirmation until tomorrow — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 11, 2018

I said on @itvnews that predicting when @theresa_may goes is mug’s game. But someone I actually trust in all this tells me the 48 letters threshold for no-confidence vote In her by Tory MPs has been passed. Might be wrong. And I might be a prize mug. But thought I should mention — Robert Peston (@Peston) December 11, 2018

💥Nervous Tory MPs hearing rumours that the ERG - in order to force the pace of a leadership contest - may release the names of 48 MPs who have told *them* they've put in letters to Graham Brady. To smoke out liars. 💥

>> Has trust amongst Tory MPs ever been so low? << — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) December 11, 2018

Confidence vote watch. I know it’s a dangerous game to play and Sir Graham is keeper of the list. But my ERG sources pretty confident now that 48 trigger been breached. Of course Sir Graham won’t announce while PM out of country - and we’ve been here before. But mood hardening — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) December 11, 2018

Despite uproar among her backbenchers, Jeremy Corbyn has faced down calls by the SNP, Plaid Cmyru, the Greens and some of his own Labour MPs to trigger a vote of no-confidence in the government. Labour has said there is no point forcing a no confidence vote until it can be won. The prime minister, meanwhile, is in Brussels holding talks with European leaders in a last-ditch attempt to win concessions. Asked whether she was preparing for a no-confidence motion, she brushed aside the prospect and told reporters: “I have been here in Europe dealing with the issue I have promised Parliament I would be dealing with.” Whatever concessions she is able to secure are unlikely to satisfy her critics however. The ERG has said it would reject the deal even if the Northern Irish backstop were removed, on the grounds of the £39bn divorce bill it compelled the UK to pay. The DUP, meanwhile want the backstop to be wiped from the legislation, while May told reporters she was aiming to make any temporary customs arrangement time-limited. “Whatever outcome we want, whatever relationship we want with the European Union in future, there is no deal available that doesn’t have a backstop within it,” May added. Rees-Mogg, who spoke to HuffPost as he emerged from convening a meeting of the ERG in Portcullis House’s Thatcher Room, went on draw comparisons between May’s premiership to that of wartime Tory PM Neville Chamberlain. Chamberlain faced a vote on the Norway campaign, a failed British-led bid by allied forces to repel Nazis in Scandinavia in the Second World War. Chamberlain won the vote with a vastly reduced majority, but still chose to resign, paving the way for a national unity government led by Winston Churchill. He said: “I can’t think of an occasion when a prime minister, having lost a vote of that kind, has remained in office. They are very rare. “The Norway vote, of course, Chamberlain wins, but he still goes because the vote against him was so great.” Rees-Mogg said the group had not got behind one candidate to replace May. But he called for “a small number” of candidates to come forward, heightening speculation Tory MPs are gearing up to topple May and instal a new leader swiftly.

