Theresa May Urged To Reverse 'Absurd' Move To Block Settlement Of Turkish Businesspeople

Theresa May has been urged to reverse an “absurd decision” to remove a path to settlement for thousands of Turkish businesspeople.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday as part of his three-day state visit to London.

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas says top of the two leaders’ agenda should be the plight of 12,500 Turks whose immigration status was thrown into doubt in March.

Thousands running a business in Britain were due to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) under visa terms negotiated as part of the 1963 Ankara agreement.

But a shock tribunal judgment saw the Home Office suddenly stop accepting applications, and scores of people, many of whom uprooted their families to come to the UK, have now been left in limbo.

Lucas said the move was “cruel” and called on May to use the “obvious opportunity” of Erdogan’s visit to guarantee Turks who are mid-way through the ILR would still be eligible to stay.