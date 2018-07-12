It’s a hard trick, but Theresa May has managed to produce a white paper which is too close to the EU for Brexiteers, but not close enough for Brussels.

The plan put forward today would see the UK form an associate agreement with the EU, would effectively keep the UK in the customs union and single market for goods, and could allow EU migrants to work in the UK without a visa – albeit on a temporary basis.

That will infuriate many Brexiteers – indeed, it is what forced David Davis, Boris Johnson and Steve Baker to quit Government.

But just because the Brexiteers are against it, doesn’t mean Brussels will like it.

The EU has consistently made it clear there can be no ‘cherry picking’ of the single market – and that’s precisely what this document does.

Effectively staying in the single market for goods, but not services, is unlikely to be an attractive proposition for the EU.

Likewise, introducing a time-limited aspect to EU migrants wanting to work in the UK waters down the principle of free movement.

If the UK can secure this deal, then what is to stop other countries wanting the same arrangement?

But at least it is a plan. It just about hangs together – but there is no doubt May will need to make compromises on certain aspects when she next sits down with Brussels negotiators.

But will she be prepared to make compromises when she sits down with Tory Hard Brexiteers?

Having refused to budge for Johnson and Davis, May will feel she needs to face down Jacob Rees-Mogg.

This is not end of the Brexit process, but it is the beginning of the end.